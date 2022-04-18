Sweden has arrested 26 people after weekend clashes between police and protesters rallying against plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the holy Quran, police have said.

Eight people were arrested in the city of Norrkoping and 18 people were detained in the neighbouring city of Linkoping, police said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, clashes erupted in both cities for the second time in four days over rallies by anti-immigration and anti-Muslim group Hard Line, led by the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan.

Police said officers wounded three people after firing warning shots during Sunday's clashes.

Paludan, a lawyer and a YouTuber who intends to stand in Swedish legislative elections in September but does not yet have the necessary number of signatures to secure his candidature, is currently on a "tour" of Sweden.

Raging controversy