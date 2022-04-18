WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexican lawmakers reject president's energy reforms opposed by US
President Lopez Obrador was promoting the changes to strengthen the state-owned electricity provider and roll back the effects of liberalisation — a plan that alarmed the United States and Canada.
Mexican lawmakers reject president's energy reforms opposed by US
Morena party and its allies only have 277 seats out of a total of 500 in the Chamber of Deputies, and the opposition bloc had vowed to vote against the legislation. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
April 18, 2022

Mexican lawmakers have rejected constitutional electricity reforms at the centre of diplomatic tensions with the United States, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

After a marathon session in the lower house of Congress on Easter Sunday, Lopez Obrador's Morena party failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution.

There were 275 votes in favour and 223 against the bill, with no abstentions, the president of the lower house, Sergio Gutierrez, announced.

Lopez Obrador promoted the changes to strengthen the state-owned electricity provider and roll back the effects of liberalisation under previous governments that he says favoured private companies.

But his plans alarmed the United States and Canada, prompting warnings that Mexico is in danger of violating its trade commitments by favouring state-run entities heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

READ MORE: Lopez Obrador survives Mexico recall vote marked by low turnout

Electricity market

RECOMMENDED

Gutierrez had earlier accused the opposition of wanting to remain "imperialist lackeys" at the service of foreign companies.

But Jorge Romero of the conservative National Action Party argued that the bill would put the country "back 50 years" in efforts to protect the environment.

The changes would have ensured that the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission has at least 54 percent of the electricity market — a move the government says is needed to prevent soaring power prices.

Earlier during the debate, supporters of Lopez Obrador held a rally outside the Chamber of Deputies calling for the reforms to be passed, with one carrying a sign that said "Don't sell out the nation."

The vote marked one of the few legislative setbacks Lopez Obrador has suffered since taking office in late 2018. But he has vowed to submit separately a bill that would nationalise the mining of lithium.

READ MORE: Eighth journalist murdered in Mexico this year

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump