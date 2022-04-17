Türkiye has launched a fresh cross-border operation, using air and special forces against the PKK terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq.

"Our heroic pilots successfully hit targets consisting of shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and so-called headquarters belonging to the terrorist organisation," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announced early on Monday.

The military campaign, dubbed "Claw-Lock", targets PKK terror group's hideouts in Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan areas, he said.

Akar said the Turkish military was supported by ATAK helicopters, UAVs and armed drones, adding that "our artillery hit the targets with full accuracy."

"Until now, our operation continues successfully as planned. The targets set in the first phase have been achieved."