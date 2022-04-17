Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh have left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday during a party at a short-term rental property where hundreds of people had gathered — the “vast majority" of them underage, Chief Scott Schubert of the Pittsburgh police department told reporters during a noontime news conference.

Shortly after some kind of altercation occurred, gunshots were fired both inside and outside, “and potentially back and forth," Schubert said. Casings found at the scene indicate that handguns and one rifle were used, and police believe there were multiple shooters, Schubert said.

Two male victims died at the hospital, police said, and eight more people were being treated for gunshot wounds.

A police release initially said nine people had been injured by gunfire, but Schubert revised the numbers at the press conference. The names of the two boys who died weren’t immediately released.

Others were injured jumping from windows, falling down steps or just trying to seek cover or escape, Schubert said. Two who jumped from windows had broken bones, authorities said. One victim was injured after a car was “shot up," Schubert said.

ShotSpotter indicated more than 90 rounds fired “and we know there was a lot more than that between inside the structure and outside,” Schubert said.

Arriving officers found a “very chaotic” scene with injured victims, medics trying to treat them and people fleeing on foot and in vehicles.

READ MORE:Five mass shootings in the US in 2022