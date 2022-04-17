In a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel's interventions against worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"During our talk, I expressed to Mr. (Mahmoud) Abbas that I strongly condemn Israel's interventions against the worshipers in Al Aqsa Mosque and that we will stand against the provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al Aqsa Mosque," Erdogan said on Twitter.

The Turkish leader wished Allah's mercy on those killed in Israeli attacks and conveyed his get well wishes for the injured.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestine, saying, "the events remind us of the necessity for all Palestinian groups to work towards unity and reconciliation."

The president also said he conveyed his gratitude to the Palestinian counterpart for his call for restraint and prudent leadership in terms of unity.

'Unacceptable' move

President Erdogan also discussed the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call.

Erdogan told Guterres that Ankara strongly condemns Israel's actions at Al Aqsa Mosque, and finds the move "unacceptable."