A woman migrant has been found dead after a shooting erupted as she and others tried to cross into Greece from Türkiye by boat.

The incident occurred late on Saturday on the Evros River, some 70 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, Greek police said.

The woman was believed to have been aboard a boat carrying migrants that ignored warnings from the Greek side to turn around.

"Last night a group of 10 people were found trying to cross into Greek territory by boat from the area of Soufli," a police spokesman in the region of Eastern Macedonia-Thrace told AFP news agency.

"The Greek police signalled for them to stop but they did not obey. Shots were heard from the Turkish side. Greek border guards fired into the air to protect themselves," the spokesman said.

"Greek border guards found four migrant men swimming ashore and a woman floating in the water who appeared to have been shot in the back around chest level", said the spokesman.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Turkish side.

