WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several injured in drive-by shooting outside Canadian mosque
At least six shots were fired in the drive-by shooting in Scarborough district, but it remains unknown how many suspects were involved.
Several injured in drive-by shooting outside Canadian mosque
Authorities say it is not clear if those wounded were targeted because of their religious beliefs. / AA
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 17, 2022

Five people have been injured in a mosque shooting in Toronto, Canada according to police sources.

A group of men, who had finished midnight prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, were randomly attacked on Saturday in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough district.

At least six shots were fired but it remains unknown how many suspects were involved in the shooting, said Toronto Police Department spokesperson David Rydzik.

“We are unable to say whether the victims were targeted because of their religious beliefs,” said Rydzik.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Sheikh, board member of the Scarborough Muslim Association, said he is concerned about the shooting.

He urged authorities to do their best to bring the perpetrators before authorities and said more steps should be taken to curb gun violence.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, MP for Scarborough Southwest Bill Blair said his thoughts were with the victims and families of Saturday's attack.

"Muslims everywhere should feel safe attending the mosque this Ramadan. Violence has no place in our communities," he tweeted.

READ MORE:Muslim Association of Canada accuses Canada tax agency of 'Islamophobia'

READ MORE:Worshippers subdue axe-wielding attacker at Canada mosque

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links