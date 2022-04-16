North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has observed the test-firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA state news agency has reported.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK," KCNA said on Sunday.

It added the test was successful.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim gave the military research team "important instructions on further building up the defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces," the report added.

KCNA did not say when the test took place but the North's state media usually reports on the leader's activities a day later.

The latest launch came less than a month after North Korea resumed testing its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington also say there are signs it could soon resume testing nuclear weapons.

