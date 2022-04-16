TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
E-commerce volume in Türkiye increases 69% in 2021
Around 70 percent of Türkiye's internet shopping was done through mobile apps last year.
E-commerce volume in Türkiye increases 69% in 2021
Fashion, including clothing, footwear and accessories, led the product categories with a 69.2 percent share. (AA) / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 16, 2022

E-commerce volume in Türkiye has soared 69 percent in 2021 from the previous year, while global e-commerce volume has grown 14 percent to reach $4.9 trillion.

More than 162,000 companies in Türkiye engaged in e-commerce activities for the first time last year, according to data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Around 70 percent of web shopping was done via mobile apps.

In 2015, the global e-commerce volume stood at $1.5 trillion, when it constituted 7.4 percent of total world retail trade.

The volume of global e-commerce doubled to $3 trillion in 2018, with a share of 12.2 percent.

In 2021, the overall volume of e-commerce soared to $4.9 trillion – a 19.6 percent share of world retail trade.

READ MORE: Türkiye's Hepsiburada makes $3.6B strong Nasdaq debut

Fashion leads product categories

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's online shopping in 2021 took place in a range of product categories.

Fashion, including clothing, footwear and accessories, led the product categories with a 69.2 percent share.

Electronics came second with 47.7 percent, and cosmetics and personal care third with 41.6 percent.

They were followed by home and office supplies with 37 percent, home textiles with 31.4 percent, and books with 28.1 percent.

Food orders had a share of 27.9 percent, while supermarket orders stood at 22.8 percent, and medical products and supplements had a share of 22.2 percent.

They were followed by food and beverages with 19.7 percent and flowers at 17.3 percent.

While music, movies and hobbies had a 14.6 percent share, sports and outdoors were at 13.9 percent, followed by auto spare parts and accessories with 13 percent.

At the bottom of the list were gardening and hardware with 12.7 percent, toys at 11.6 percent, and entertainment and culture coming in at 10.1 percent.

READ MORE: Türkiye's e-commerce sector sees sharp increase of 66 percent amid pandemic

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links