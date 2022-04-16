The headscarf of Muslim women has emerged as a major polarising issue during the presidential election for allegedly being antithetical to France’s fundamental value of secularism.

The veil, or headscarf, has always been used as a highly charged issue for the French political class and is a compulsive phobia across the political spectrum.

On Friday, the finalists were challenged by veiled Muslim women about their policies, with Le Pen maintaining that she was firm on a ban and defended the choice of those wearing it out of free will.

In a market in Pertuis in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region in southeastern France, Le Pen was questioned by a hijab-wearing woman about her proposed ban.

“There are a number of neighborhoods in which women who do not wear the veil are ostracized. They are judged, they are isolated because they do not wear the veil," said the National Rally candidate.

Le Pen has called the ban “essential” and vowed to introduce a bill prohibiting the veil in public places with a penalty for those who violate it.

Macron said he is not “obsessed” with the headscarf as his opponent. His government worked to identify the root cause of the problem and target them through the “separatism bill,” not change the laws for “everyone,” he said.

French Muslims, estimated at 6 million, are a minority in the country, but every election infuses a new debate around the veil, in particular with politicians vowing to restore “French values” by a selective or complete ban.

