WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taliban warns Pakistan after alleged rocket attacks kill children, woman
The Taliban summoned Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul to protest against reported military strikes inside Afghanistan by Pakistani forces, the Afghan foreign ministry said.
Taliban warns Pakistan after alleged rocket attacks kill children, woman
Demonstrators take part in a protest against alleged Pakistani air strikes, in Khost on April 16, 2022. / AFP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 16, 2022

The Taliban authorities have warned Pakistan after five children and a woman were killed in Afghanistan in alleged rocket attacks by the Pakistani military in a pre-dawn assault along the border.

"Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar," provincial director of information Najibullah Hassan Abdaal said referring to the eastern province of Kunar bordering Pakistan.

Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do, said the assault was carried out by Pakistani military aircraft.

A similar pre-dawn assault was carried out in Afghanistan's Khost province near the border, another Afghan government official said.

"Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line in Khost province," he said on condition of anonymity. "Only civilian houses were targeted and there were casualties," he added, but did not offer more details.

Afghanistan's Taliban government warned Islamabad after the attacks. "This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan ... The Pakistani side should know that if a war starts it will not be in the interest of any side. It will cause instability in the region," government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in an audio message.

Pakistani military officials were not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE: Militants kill seven Pakistani soldiers in ambush

RECOMMENDED

'Military violations'

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi protested to Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul against what he said were "military violations" committed by Pakistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was "deeply concerned" by civilian deaths caused by air strikes, and the mission was verifying the extent of losses.

TOLO News, Afghanistan's leading private TV channel, showed footage of houses destroyed in the assault in Khost.

Since the Taliban seized power last year in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were carrying out attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border known as the Durand line, which was drawn up in colonial times.

Border areas between the two countries have long been a stronghold for militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or the Afghan Taliban, that operate across the porous frontier.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the TTP has become emboldened and launched regular attacks against Pakistani forces. 

READ MORE: Deadly attack from Afghanistan targets Pakistani soldiers

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links