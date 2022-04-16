China's military threats against Taiwan will only increase support for the island from the United States and other democracies, Taipei has said.

Taiwan's statement came after China conducted drills nearby as US lawmakers visited Taipei.

Beijing has blamed the lawmakers, who included chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, for raising tensions with their "provocative" trip.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned China's "recalcitrant and ridiculous" reaction to the visit, the first by a group of US lawmakers this year.

"The threat of force by the Chinese Communist Party's totalitarian government against Taiwan will only strengthen the Taiwanese people's will to defend freedom and democracy, and will also attract support for democratic Taiwan from the United States and even more democratic partners," it said.

Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries to defend the free and open Indo-Pacific region, and prevent China's "continuous expansion", the ministry said.

READ MORE:China holds military drills as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

US 'misbehaviour'