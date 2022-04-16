Saturday, April 16, 2022

Zelenskyy: Situation in Mariupol 'extremely severe'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kiev was in touch with city's defenders every day.

Zelenskyy, speaking in an online address, accused Russia of trying to wipe out the city's inhabitants but did not address Moscow's claim earlier in the day that its troops had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces.

Russia says all urban areas of Mariupol cleared of Ukrainian forces - RIA

The Russian defence ministry said it has cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces and blockaded a few fighters in the Azovstal steelworks, RIA news agency reported.

Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that as of April 16, Ukrainian forces in the besieged port city had lost more than 4,000 people, RIA added.

‘Elimination’ of last Mariupol troops will end talks: Zelenskyy

The elimination of the last Ukrainian troops trapped in the besieged port of Mariupol will put an end to talks with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The elimination of our troops, of our men (in Mariupol) will put an end to any negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia, Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda news website.

"That will be an impasse as we don't negotiate neither our territories nor our people."

Putin, bin Salman discuss bilateral ties, oil

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, their second call since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

The Saudi Press Agency said the two discussed bilateral relations and “ways of enhancing them in all fields.”

The Kremlin’s statement added the two also discussed their joint work on an oil output agreement, known as OPEC+.

Head of Russian navy meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - TASS

The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they will continue to serve in the navy, Tass news agency reported.

Russia had claimed that Moskva sunk after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

1,449 people evacuated from cities: Ukraine

A total of 1,449 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors, fewer than the 2,864 who escaped on Friday, a senior official has reported.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, made the announcement in an online post.

Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace

Russia's foreign ministry has barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.

The Kremlin has described Johnson, who has been one of Ukraine's staunchest backers, as "the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian".

One dead after renewed Russian strikes shatter Kiev calm

Russia has stepped up air strikes on Kiev, killing at least one person at a tank factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person was killed and several wounded in the attack on the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were "high-precision long-range" strikes on the armaments plant.

"Our forces are doing everything possible to protect us, but the enemy is insidious and ruthless," Klitschko said. "It's no secret that a Russian general recently said they were ready for missile attacks on the capital of Ukraine. And, as we see, they are carrying out such shelling."

One killed, 18 wounded in missile strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv - governor

One person was killed and 18 wounded when a Russian missile hit one of the central districts of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the regional governor has said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Another 40,000 Ukrainians flee conflict: UN

Many of the nearly five million people who have fled Ukraine will not have homes to return to, the United Nations has said as another 40,000 fled the country in the last 24 hours.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,836,445 million Ukrainians had left the country since the Russian invasion on February 24, a number up 40,200 on Friday's total.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) says nearly 215,000 third-country nationals, largely students and migrant workers, have also escaped to neighbouring countries, meaning more than five million people in all have fled Ukraine since the war began.

Russians strike empty refinery in east

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai has said the Russian forces shelled an oil refinery in the city of Lysychansk, and a large fire erupted on its territory.

Haidai said it wasn’t the first time the refinery was targeted and accused the Russians of trying to “exhaust” local emergency service. He underlined that there was no fuel at the refinery at the time of the attack and “the remains of oil sludge” were burning.

Kiev military factory targeted in Russian strikes

A military hardware factory in the Ukrainian capital Kiev was hit by strikes, a day after Russian forces bombed a missile unit outside the city.

Smoke rose from the area and there was a heavy police and military presence after Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on social media there had been explosions in the capital's Darnyrsky district.

Russia's defence ministry said Moscow's forces had used "high-precision long-range" weapons to hit facilities at an armaments plant in Kiev.

Air strikes hit Lviv region: governor

The governor of the Lviv region in western Ukraine reported air strikes in the region in the morning.

Maksym Kozytskyy said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian Su-35 aircraft took off from the Baranovichi airfield in Belarus and carried out missile strikes in Lviv.

Ukraine's air defence system shot down four cruise missiles, Kozytskyy said. He didn’t offer any details about possible casualties or damage.