Militants ambushed a Pakistani military convoy in a former stronghold of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also known as Pakistani Taliban, near the Afghan border, triggering an intense shootout in which seven soldiers and four insurgents were killed, the military has said.

Friday's statement from the military said the ambush took place on Thursday in North Waziristan, a district in the volatile northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion fell on the Pakistani Taliban or TPP, a militant group that is separate from the Taliban who seized power in Afghanistan last August.

Daesh terror group's regional affiliate also has a presence in the area and has claimed to carry out some attacks there in the past.

READ MORE:Why the Taliban ignores Pakistan's demands to take action against the TTP