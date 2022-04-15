Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Gaza have rallied to protest Israeli attacks against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which left 153 Palestinians injured.

In protest of the most serious violence in nearly a year, Palestinians protested on Friday in Ramallah city, central West Bank, where they were confronted by Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its medical teams treated 19 Palestinian injured by Israeli teargas in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, northern occupied West Bank.

Murad Shtaiwi, the coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in the town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, said three Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and dozens faced the risk of suffocation.

Meanwhile, in southern occupied West Bank, clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli army following the Friday prayers in the Bab al Zawiya area, central Hebron city, where a Palestinian was transferred to hospital due to an injury by a live bullet fired by Israeli troops, according to a statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Hundreds also rallied in Gaza City to show solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem, after the most serious violence since last year’s Ramadan.

Thousands were gathered for dawn prayers earlier on Friday at Islam’s third holiest site when Israeli forces stormed the compound, also arresting 400 Palestinians according to the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority.

International condemnation