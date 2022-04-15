Israeli troops have fired tear gas and stun grenades at worshippers inside Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, local media reported and witnesses said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said on Friday it treated 152 people, many of them wounded by rubber-coated bullets or stun grenades, or beaten with batons.

Videos shared by Palestinians on social media showed Israeli troops storming the mosque as worshippers gathered for early morning prayers.

The storming of Islam's third holiest site sparked violent clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians.

The escalation of violence comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and ahead of the start of the Jewish festival of Passover, an overlap that can heighten tensions around sacred sites in Jerusalem's Old City.

Jordan and Palestine called the ongoing escalation at the holy site “dangerous” and urged Israel to stop all its “illegal and provocative” measures.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks targeting worshippers in the holy site.