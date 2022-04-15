WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel 'strikes' Syrian regime positions near Damascus
Israeli air strikes hit several locations in the countryside west of the capital Damascus, regime media report, without mentioning any casualties.
Israel 'strikes' Syrian regime positions near Damascus
Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 15, 2022

Israel has carried out air strikes on the regime positions near the capital Damascus, the state news agency SANA said, without reporting any casualties.

"An Israeli air raid targeted certain positions near Damascus," it said early on Friday, adding that many explosions were heard in the area.

SANA, citing a military source, said Syrian air defences had shot down "some" of the missiles fired.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

READ MORE:Civilian deaths after Israeli air strikes near Syria's Damascus

Syria's war

RECOMMENDED

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country, targeting regime positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon's Shia group Hezbollah.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.

The conflict in Syria has claimed around 500,000 lives, ravaged infrastructure and displaced millions.

READ MORE: What drives Israel's military aggression in Syria

READ MORE: Israel hits Syrian regime military positions near Golan Heights

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links