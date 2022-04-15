WORLD
Israel tests 'world-first' anti-missile laser systems
Tel Aviv is expected to set up the new defence system near Palestine's besieged enclave of Gaza that will complement its Iron Dome systems.
High-powered laser beams successfully intercepted mortars, missiles, and drones in tests.
April 15, 2022

Israel has successfully completed tests of a high-powered laser defence system that intercepts mortars, missiles, anti-tank missiles and drones, the government said.

The Israeli Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development and private defence company Rafael successfully completed tests with the high-powered "Iron beam" laser interception system against a range of targets, it said.

A video released by the Defense Ministry showed the moments when high-powered laser beams successfully intercept mortars, missiles and drones.

"Israel has successfully tested the new 'Iron Beam' laser interception system. This is the world's first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot," said Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on Twitter. 

"It may sound like science fiction, but it's real."

'World-first invention'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement that the laser defence system is a "first-rate breakthrough technology” and "a world-first invention," adding they will work to get the system ready for use as soon as possible.

The laser interceptor is expected to be installed near the besieged Gaza once operational and will complement the Iron Dome missile defence system and reduce operational costs.

SOURCE:AA
