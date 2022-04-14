El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the Daesh terror group's kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," was found guilty of all charges for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria.

A jury convicted Elsheikh, 33, a former British national, of eight counts after a two-week trial on Thursday, the most significant prosecution of a Daesh member in the United States.

Elsheikh was charged with hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens –– journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller –– and supporting a militant organisation.

"This is a day that we didn't need bombs or bullets to bring justice," said Foley's mother Diane, who fought tirelessly to try to secure her son's release. "I really feel that justice prevailed."

Mueller's father also welcomed the sweeping guilty verdicts delivered after a grueling trial in US District Court in Alexandria near the capital Washington.

"We all saw the American justice system do what it does best," said Carl Mueller, whose wife, Marsha, testified about the eventually fruitless negotiations with the hostage-takers, who were demanding five million Euros in exchange for their daughter.

The 12-person jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before rendering the verdict.

Elsheikh did not display any visible reaction as it was read but several relatives of the slain American hostages who were in the public gallery dabbed at their eyes.

The 'Beatles' identity

Elsheikh and another former "Beatle," Alexanda Amon Kotey, 38, were captured by pro-US SDF militants in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.