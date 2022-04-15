Friday, April 15, 2022

Zelenskyy echoes concern Russia could use nuclear arms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons out of desperation as its offensive falters, echoing comments by CIA director William Burns.

Asked about the threat, Zelenskyy said "all of the world" should be worried that Russia "began to speak about... nuclear weapons or some chemical weapons."

"They could do it, I mean they can," he told CNN. "For them, life of the people is nothing... let's not be afraid -- be ready."

Russian warship hit by two Ukrainian missiles before sinking: Pentagon

Russia's Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea, a senior Pentagon official has said, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow. Russia claims the incident was caused by exploding ammunition on board.

Briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, the official confirmed Kiev's account of the incident, saying "We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," referring to Ukrainian anti-ship cruise missiles.

He said the strikes were believed to have caused casualties, but that it was "difficult to assess how many," adding that the United States had observed survivors being recovered by other Russian vessels in the area.

Five killed in shelling in city of Mykolaiv: Ukraine

Five people were killed by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and cluster munitions were used, Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv region, has said on Telegram.

Reuters news agency could not independently verify the statement.

Russia denies targeting civilian areas in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asked Biden to designate Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism: report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently made a direct appeal to US President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with their conversation.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during that call, the newspaper reported.

The label can be applied to any country that has "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism," the newspaper said, citing a State Department fact sheet.

7 killed in shelling of Kharkiv - official

Seven people, including a seven-month-old child, have been killed in shelling of a residential neighbourhood in the city while 34 other people were wounded, the governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Sinehubov said in a Telegram post.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been heavily hit by shelling and rocket attacks during the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Germany releases billions to move away from Russian gas

Germany has released nearly $3.2 billion (three billion euros) to acquire floating liquefied natural gas import terminals, the finance ministry said, as it seeks to move away from dependence on Russian gas.

"Dependence on Russian energy imports must be reduced quickly and sustainably," tweeted Finance Minister Christian Lindner. "Floating LNG terminals make an important contribution to this, for which we must provide funding," he added.

A total of 2.94 billion euros has been made available for the lease of these huge LNG carriers, the finance ministry told AFP news agency.

Five million people have fled the conflict in Ukraine: UN

More than five million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian attack on February 24, UN figures showed.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,796,245 million Ukrainians had fled across the borders, while the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) says nearly 215,000 third-country nationals have also escaped to neighbouring countries.

The exodus is Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. The new figures from the UNHCR were up 59,774 on those issued the previous day.

Moscow: 18 members of EU mission must leave Russia

Moscow has said that 18 members of the EU mission in Russia have been told to leave the country and blamed Brussels for destroying ties.

"Eighteen employees of the EU Delegation to Russia have been declared 'persona non grata' and will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The measure came after 19 Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the EU on April 5.

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kiev region

More than 900 bodies of civilians have been discovered in the Kiev region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kiev’s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he said. “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he added.

Russia strikes Kiev missile factory after key ship sinks

Russian strikes have pounded a military factory near Kiev that makes the missiles Ukraine claims it used to sink the Moskva naval flagship, with Moscow vowing further such attacks.

A workshop and an administrative building at the Vizar plant, which lies near Kiev's international Zhuliany airport, were seriously damaged in the overnight strikes, an AFP news agency journalist at the scene saw.

Russia had earlier announced it had used Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles to hit the factory, which Ukraine's state weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom says produced Neptune missiles.

Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol; 1st time in war - Ukraine

For the first time since the start of its military campaign, Russia used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk has said.

Motuzyanyk said Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol.

Moscow Times’ Russian site blocked over Ukraine coverage

Russia's media regulator has blocked the Russian-language website of the independent news outlet The Moscow Times over its coverage of Ukraine, further tightening the screws on independent journalism.

The Moscow Times, whose original English version was launched in 1992 by Dutch entrepreneur Derk Sauer, said its Russian service was shut down over what "authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine."