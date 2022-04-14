The parents of a Black man shot dead by a white police officer have said they had fled the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) only to discover a "genocide" in the United States and called for the officer to be prosecuted.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed during a traffic stop in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 4, the latest in a grim litany of Black people dying at the hands of police in the United States that has ignited widespread protests against racism and demands for reform.

Police have released four videos from the incident, one of which shows the officer –– who has not been named –– lying on top of Lyoya as the two scuffled, and then appearing to shoot him in the head.

Lawyers for the Lyoya family compared the killing to executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers, saying they were not seeking special treatment but only "equal justice."

At an emotional press conference, attorney Ben Crump blasted what he called an "unnecessary, unjustifiable, excessive use of fatal force" that saw the officer "escalate a minor traffic stop into a deadly execution."

He said the family wants the officer to be identified, fired and prosecuted.

'I thought I came to a safe land'

The officer is on paid leave while state police investigate whether to bring charges, authorities have said.

Lyoya's mother Dorcas described fleeing war in DRC. The family reportedly emigrated in 2014.

"I thought that I came to a safe land," she said through tears. "Now... my son has been killed with bullets."

"I didn't know, I didn't believe that in this country there was a genocide," said Lyoya's father, Peter.

Both parents spoke through a translator.