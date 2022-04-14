The United Nations has said it stands firmly against Britain's deal to send asylum seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, voiced on Thursday "strong opposition and concerns" about the agreement and urged London to refrain from transferring asylum seekers and irregular migrants to Rwanda for processing. The agency said people fleeing persecution should not be traded like commodities.

"UNHCR remains firmly opposed to arrangements that seek to transfer refugees and asylum seekers to third countries in the absence of sufficient safeguards and standards," Gillian Triggs, the UNHCR assistant high commissioner for protection, said in a statement.

"Such arrangements simply shift asylum responsibilities, evade international obligations, and are contrary to the letter and spirit of the refugee convention.

The British government is attempting to clamp down on the record numbers of people making the perilous Channel crossing from northeastern France in small inflatable boats.

The UNHCR urged both London and Kigali to "re-think" the plans and warned that instead of deterring people from making dangerous crossings, "these externalisation arrangements will only magnify risks" by causing irregular migrants to seek alternative routes.

