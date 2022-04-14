The UK government has announced a new deal with Rwanda that will allow asylum seekers who enter the British isles through the English Channel or other illegal routes to be sent to the east African country and settle there if recognised as refugees.

The “Migration and Economic Development Partnership” signed by the British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, and Rwandan Minister for Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta on Thursday will see Rwanda receive £120 million ($158m) from the UK government in exchange for implementing the deal. Additional funding will also be provided to support asylum operations, accommodation and integration.

According to its proponents, the deal is meant to work as a deterrent to prevent migrants and refugees from crossing the English Channel illegally.

“This will help break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life, while ensuring protection for the genuinely vulnerable,” said Patel, who was in Rwanda’s capital Kigali on Thursday to finalise the deal.

The Times newspaper had earlier reported that the deal would only apply to male asylum seekers.

The Australia-inspired, ‘offshoring’ system is a key component of the government’s Nationality and Borders Bill, which was approved by the UK Parliament but failed to receive royal assent. The UK government previously tried and failed to reach similar deals with Albania and Ghana.

“What we see is a very cynical use of the number of people that die at sea as a way of justifying closing the border,” Nando Sigona, a professor of international migration and forced displacement at the University of Birmingham, told TRT World. “They are appropriating the discourse around saving lives and the risk for migrants, and turning it against people to justify sending them 4,000 miles from where they want to go,” he added.

Experts say the deal may in fact fuel people smuggling and facilitate trafficking as asylum seekers, whether failed or successful, are likely to make their way onwards out of Rwanda and embark on journeys more dangerous than the Channel crossing.

"Asylum camps will put vulnerable people at greater risk of exploitation; they will not disrupt people-smuggling operations and make people safer," said Jamie Fookes from the Anti-Trafficking Monitoring Group.

"The only people this policy will benefit are human traffickers in Rwanda, by placing individuals who are already vulnerable to exploitation into a country with a weaker modern slavery prevention system and into an environment where they will be at an elevated risk from human traffickers," Fookes added.