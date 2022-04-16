On April 3, the incumbent Serbian President Alexander Vucic succeeded in winning almost 60 percent of the votes in the presidential election. Remaining in power for another five years means he must deal with the region’s burning issues.

Once a member of the ultra-nationalist Radical Party, in 2008, Vucic founded the Serbian Progressive Party, a conservative and pro-European party. Then, Vucic, step by step, climbed the ladders of power. He took office as minister of defence, deputy premier, prime minister and president.

He cemented his victory in the early April vote count by winning two million votes from 6.5 million registered Serbian voters.

A leader or faute de mieux?

After the election victory declaration, Vucic thanked his voters for making him “the Serb (after Nikola Pasic) who has been in power in Serbia for the longest time.” But what lies behind his success?

Speaking to TRT World’s “Across the Balkans,” Vuk Vuksanovic, a Senior Researcher at Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, explained Vucic’s success by emphasising two main factors: First, he is a formidable person, and his party has a tremendous and well-mobilised influence on the media, state institutions, and national security setup. Second, the frailty of the opposition did not offer a better alternative.

According to Vuksanovic, many Serbians are upset by the post-Milosevic economic and political transition. Some consider the opposition as part of that disappointment. The result is a tactical vote, which means people did not vote for Vucic because they liked him but because, from their perspective, he represents the lesser evil.

Moscow vs Brussels

The Russian assault on Ukraine influenced the election campaign considerably. Vucic used this fact to his benefit. His main slogan was crafted accordingly.

With “Peace and Stability,” he promised economic growth and infrastructure development. He echoed his desire not to get the country entangled in the conflict. On the other hand, his opponent Zdravko Ponos, blamed him for building unity with “fear of war… abusing events in Ukraine.”

As Vuksanovic emphasises, Vucic benefited from the conflict. The image of an experienced politician who could lead the troubled country in these dark times overshadowed the opposition.