The US Navy has established a multinational task force that would target arms smuggling routes close to Yemen.

The move comes as the latest American military response to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Washington has sought to reassure Saudi Arabia and the UAE by providing additional military support following the missile and drone attacks on the Gulf nations in recent months.

Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said on Wednesday that the task force would, from Sunday, ensure a force presence and deterrent posture in the Red Sea, Bab al Mandab and the Gulf of Aden.

"These are strategically important waters that warrant our attention," Cooper said on a call with reporters, adding that the trafficking of people and drugs would also be targeted.

READ MORE: US Navy seizes arms from Iran likely bound for Yemen

Curbing pirate attacks

The waters around Yemen are a key passageway for global trade, including oil supplies, and vessels have in the past been targeted by the Houthi rebels, as well as other forces.

Increased naval patrols helped curb pirate attacks on commercial vessels navigating nearby waters more than a decade ago.

Asked about the air raids from Yemen on US partners Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Cooper said the task force would impact the Houthi's ability to obtain the weaponry needed for such attacks.

"We'll be able to do it more vibrantly and more directly than we do today," Cooper added.

READ MORE: US, Gulf states and Israel hold first joint naval drills

Targeting arms smuggling

A US official told Reuters that the waters between Somalia, Djibouti and Yemen were well-known "smuggling paths" for weapons destined for the Houthis.