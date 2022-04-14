Western clothing brands that have left the Russian market due to sanctions and the war in Ukraine could be replaced by Iranian brands according to a proposal made by the Russian Council of Shopping Centers (RCSC).

According to Russia's state-owned news agency TASS, the head of RCSC Oleg Voytsekhovsky met with the representatives of Iranian business associations at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, where it was agreed that a replacement of Western clothing brands with that of the Iranian ones might occur within three years as there are a number of organisational issues that need to be resolved first.

"Russia is interested in opening stores with goods from Iranian manufacturers, but several issues have to be resolved in the process of bringing them to Russian retail, so it is unlikely to happen this year," Voitsekhovsky said in a statement.

As a starting point of cooperation with Iranian producers at least 30 outlets are slated to start operations in Russia. Iranian brands will also be included in the assortment of existing clothing and footwear chains, he said.

"Iranian manufacturers want to expand their business in our country, but without additional investment, for example, through a local dealer who will buy goods. There are no well-known brands in Iran that are recognized in Russia, so money and time will also have to be invested in brand creation and marketing support for the goods," the head of RCSC said.