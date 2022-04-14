The IMF plans to raise at least $45 billion for a new trust to help "low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries" cope with protracted challenges like pandemics and climate change.

The Washington-based crisis lender's Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) will come into effect May 1, and is in addition to a $650 billion boost to reserve assets called Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocated earlier this year.

"As the world is confronting consecutive global shocks, we must not lose sight of the critical actions needed today to ensure longer-term resilience and sustainability," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement announcing the new trust.

She added that the goal of the trust is to redistribute funds from wealthier countries to more vulnerable ones as members look to support global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ten-year grace period

Around three-quarters of the IMF's 190 members will be eligible to borrow from the new tool, it estimates.