The United States has congratulated Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, newly elected following the weekend ouster of Imran Khan, who accused Washington of involvement in a conspiracy to force him from power.

"Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States congratulates newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation."

"The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both our countries," he added.

Khan was dismissed on Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, and Sharif was elected by Pakistan lawmakers the following day.

No prime minister has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office via a vote of no-confidence –– a defeat he has not taken well.

READ MORE: Tens of thousands hit Pakistani streets to protest Imran Khan's ouster

Sharif promises investigation

Khan insists he has been the victim of a "regime change" conspiracy involving Washington and his opponents, an accusation the United States has vehemently denied.