Seven Niger police officers and four soldiers have been killed in two separate attacks near the country's borders with Burkina Faso and Libya, the government said.

Niger's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that "unidentified armed bandits" attacked the Petelkole police station near Burkina Faso in western Niger and a military base in Djado in the country's desert-covered far north.

Seven police officers died at Petelkole and 10 were wounded, with four in a serious condition, the ministry added in a statement, in an attack that bore the hallmarks of militant assaults that have long plagued the area.

Six vehicles –– including three belonging to police officers –– were torched and the attackers made off with another three vehicles, the ministry said.

The statement added that shops and hangers home to businesses surrounding the police station were also set on fire.

Security beefed up

In the second attack in Djado, the ministry said four soldiers died and another was wounded, and two vehicles were also taken away.

"Security measures have been immediately strengthened in the two areas," the interior ministry said.

Other sources had earlier said seven police officers had died and another 16 had been injured in the Petelkole attack.

"The provisional toll of this attack is seven police officers dead and sixteen wounded," said a municipal official who visited the scene of the incident.

A local official had also told the AFP news agency that "heavily armed men" arrived "in large numbers" during their assault on the police station.