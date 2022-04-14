WORLD
4 MIN READ
Several police officers, soldiers killed in Niger attacks
Suspected militants kill at least 11 members of government forces in twin attacks in different parts of Niger, officials say, adding more than 10 people were wounded and several vehicles were stolen.
Several police officers, soldiers killed in Niger attacks
Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, in a new approach, has initiated dialogue with militants leaders in an attempt to keep the peace. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 14, 2022

Seven Niger police officers and four soldiers have been killed in two separate attacks near the country's borders with Burkina Faso and Libya, the government said.

Niger's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that "unidentified armed bandits" attacked the Petelkole police station near Burkina Faso in western Niger and a military base in Djado in the country's desert-covered far north.

Seven police officers died at Petelkole and 10 were wounded, with four in a serious condition, the ministry added in a statement, in an attack that bore the hallmarks of militant assaults that have long plagued the area.

Six vehicles –– including three belonging to police officers –– were torched and the attackers made off with another three vehicles, the ministry said.

The statement added that shops and hangers home to businesses surrounding the police station were also set on fire.

Security beefed up

In the second attack in Djado, the ministry said four soldiers died and another was wounded, and two vehicles were also taken away.

"Security measures have been immediately strengthened in the two areas," the interior ministry said.

Other sources had earlier said seven police officers had died and another 16 had been injured in the Petelkole attack.

"The provisional toll of this attack is seven police officers dead and sixteen wounded," said a municipal official who visited the scene of the incident.

A local official had also told the AFP news agency that "heavily armed men" arrived "in large numbers" during their assault on the police station.

RECOMMENDED

The Petelkole attackers, believed to be fighters of Daesh raging in the region, seized three vehicles and torched several others, according to the city official.

The Petelkole attack took place in the Tera district of the Tillaberi region, a vast area on the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali, which is regularly targeted by militants groups affiliated with al-Qaeda or Daesh.

Volatile region

The Petelkole attack took place in the Tera district of the Tillaberi region, a vast area on the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali, which is regularly targeted by militants groups affiliated with al-Qaeda or Daesh.

Niger's vast and sparsely populated Djado region is not a militant target but is a corridor for trafficking people, weapons and drugs to Libya and Europe.

The area is also home to gold mines that attract thousands of Nigeriens and nationals from neighbouring countries.

Local authorities have recently denounced the "deterioration of the security situation" on major roads where armed gangs roam.

The huge and unstable region of Tillaberi, around 100,000 square kilometres in size, is located in the so-called "three borders" area between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali and has been the scene of several bloody attacks by militant movements since 2017.

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, in a new approach, has initiated dialogue with militants leaders in an attempt to keep the peace.

But the military response continues, with some 12,000 soldiers fighting in a dozen anti-militant operations, nearly half of them along the more than 1,400 kilometres of borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time