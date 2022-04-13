WORLD
Dozens drown as boat overturns in Nigeria river
Canoe carrying unspecified numbers of people overturns in River Shagari in northwest Sokoto state, drowning 26 people, officials say.
Boat mishaps are common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding and lack of maintenance, particularly in the annual rainy season. / TRTWorld
April 13, 2022

At least 26 people, including 21 women and five children, have drowned after their canoe capsized in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto state, a local official said.

"The bodies of 26 passengers have been recovered by local divers. They include 21 women and five children," Aliyu Dantani, the administrative head of the Shagari district said on Wednesday.

"We don't have a definite number of passengers in the canoe which is why the search is still ongoing with the hope of finding more bodies," he said.

The boat carrying an unspecified number of passengers overturned in River Shagari late on Tuesday, he said.

The cause of the accident was not clear.

Common mishaps 

Boat mishaps are common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding and lack of maintenance, particularly in the annual rainy season.

Late last month 13 people fleeing a raid on their village by criminal gangs drowned when their canoe capsized in central Niger state, according to emergency services.

READ MORE: Dozens dead as gunmen storm Nigeria’s north

SOURCE:AFP
