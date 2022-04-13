The death toll from devastating floods in and around the South African port city of Durban has risen to 306, the government said, after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.

"By the evening of 13th of April, we have been informed that the death toll from the floods disaster in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) province has risen to 306 people" Nonala Ndlovu, spokesperson for the provincial disaster management department said.

Her office said the death toll is "one of the darkest moments in the history" of KZN.

Earlier on Wednesday Ndlovu had put the toll at 259.

The heaviest rains in 60 years pummelled Durban's municipality, known as eThekwini. The storm is belived to be the deadliest on record in South Africa.

Search continues for missing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the floods as a "catastrophe" and a "calamity".

"Bridges have collapsed. Roads have collapsed. People have died," he said, adding that one family lost 10 members.

At least 248 schools have been damaged

"This is a catastrophe of enormous proportions," he said, addressing a local community after inspecting the damage from the floods.

The search for missing persons is still going on, said Ramaphosa, promising to "spare nothing" in dealing with the disaster and offering assistance to the affected.