Israeli troops have shot and killed three Palestinians, including a teenage boy and a lawyer, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as Israeli troops continued a days-long military operation in the occupied West Bank following a spate of deadly attacks.

The three killings on Wednesday, all in separate incidents, were the latest in a wave of Israel-Palestine violence that has erupted as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Palestinian officials said one of the two, lawyer Mohammed Assaf, 34, just happened to inadvertently drive into a battle zone in the northern West Bank town of Beita.

Israeli military statement on occupied West Bank operations said an "armed suspect" was hit near Nablus. It was unclear whether it was referring to Assaf.

The other was a 14-year-old, killed by Israeli army fire in Husan, a village near Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The teen's death is likely to draw international criticism of Israeli military tactics. Earlier this week, the fatal shooting of an unarmed Palestinian woman, a widowed mother of six, drew accusations from European officials that the military was using excessive force.

Dozens dead in recent weeks

Israeli forces detained close to 20 people in and around Nablus and other towns in Wednesday's operations, the military and police said.