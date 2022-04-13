Canada's largest Muslim charitable organisation has launched a court challenge that alleges the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) probe into its affairs is rife with "Islamophobia".

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) wants the CRA audit stopped because it is unfairly "tainted by systemic bias and Islamophobia," according to a statement by MAC made on Wednesday. The CRA is Canada's income tax department.

“The Audit would never have been approached in the way it has been had the organisation in question been Christian, Jewish or Hindu,” said Geoff Hall, lawyer at McCarthy Tetrault LLP, in the statement.

“Facts which are innocuous, and that would be regarded as such for a faith-based organisation of a religion other than Islam, have been taken as a basis for suspicion of MAC and its activities.”

While the conclusion of the audit, which originated in 2015, has not been announced, the Muslim registered charity fears that a "prejudiced" report will be issued and "extreme sanctions" will be enacted that could result in MAC losing its charitable tax status.

Donors would not then be issued a tax receipt and contributions to the charity would be impaired.

"This audit is a textbook example of prejudice and discrimination," said Hall.

