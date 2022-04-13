WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ivory Coast president set to name slimmed-down cabinet as PM resigns
President Alassane Ouattara plans to reduce the number of government ministers "in order to strengthen government effectiveness bearing in mind the current world economic situation".
Ivory Coast president set to name slimmed-down cabinet as PM resigns
A slimmer cabinet will be more efficient and in tune with the global economic climate, Ouattara (L) said. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 13, 2022

The prime minister of Ivory Coast has tabled his resignation and that of his government as President Alassane Ouattara plans to slim down the size of the cabinet.

The government will be reduced to around 30 ministers from the current 41, with new appointments to be made next week to govern the world's top cocoa producer, Ouattara announced on Wednesday.

The president is expected to address a joint session of the West African country's parliament on April 19, a government spokesperson said.

A slimmer cabinet will be more efficient and in tune with the global economic climate, Ouattara said during the cabinet meeting at which he accepted the government's resignation.

"It is imperative to reduce state spending and re-focus on social and security resilience," he added.

READ MORE: US and allies hold military drills in Africa amid upheaval

Government re-shuffle

RECOMMENDED

The president, while giving an approximate number of ministers that will be in the next cabinet, did not specify which ministerial positions would be cut.

Ex-prime minister Patrick Achi was not immediately available for comment.

At the cabinet meeting, Achi said his decision to resign followed the intentions of the president to re-shuffle the government.

"We have given the best of ourselves to execute your vision for 2030," he told Ouattara.

Achi, 66, was appointed prime minister in March last year.

READ MORE: Patrick Achi appointed Ivory Coast's new interim PM

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time