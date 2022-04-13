A commission of experts investigating child sexual abuse allegations against the Portuguese Catholic Church has received 290 witness statements from alleged victims in the first three months since the probe started. The testimonies could be "just the tip of the iceberg," the commission said.

"There have been multiple cases of sexual abuse of children and teenagers in the past," said Pedro Strecht, a psychiatrist who heads the Independent Commission for the Study of Child Abuse in the Church, adding that more than half of the 290 testimonies suggest there could be "many more victims."

The six-person commission, which includes psychiatrists, a former Supreme Court judge and a social worker, began the investigation by promising anonymity to anyone who came forward.

The commission said it has reason to believe that church officials, including bishops whose names have not been disclosed, tried to cover up the long years of abuse.

“It was often a case of moving the abuser from place to place as if at that time the place was viewed as the key factor, not the actual person,” Strecht said.

The investigation in Portugal was prompted by a report last year which revealed that French clergymen had sexually abused more than 200,000 children in a period spanning 70 years.

The victims of sexual abuse were born between 1933 and 2009 and came from various backgrounds and countries, including Portugal.