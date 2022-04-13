A tourist bus has collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt and burst into flames, killing at least 10 people, including four French and a Belgian, authorities said.

The crash happened on Wednesday on a highway about 43 kilometres south of the city of Aswan, provincial authorities said in a statement. The bus was travelling to the Temple of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, some 55 kilometres south of the ancient city of Luxor.

Along with the foreign tourists, five Egyptians were killed in the crash. At least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium, they said. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Many bodies were charred, and the injured suffered from burns, bruises and fractures, according to a health official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi posted on Twitter that he was closely following the crash and had instructed the government to “provide all medical and treatment care for the victims of the tragic accident.”

Aswan Provincial Governor Ashraf Attia said the injured were in stable condition.

Footage that circulated online showed a tourist bus in flames with people trying to put out the fire. “A guest is dying inside,” one person was heard screaming.

The bus in the video bore the logo of state-owned Misr Travel. The Cairo-based agency did not respond to a request for comment.