In pictures: A new Islamic Civilisation Museum in Istanbul
In pictures: A new Islamic Civilisation Museum in IstanbulIslamic Civilizations Museum, located in the Grand Camlica Mosque Complex and built on a 10 thousand square meter closed area, was prepared with pieces selected from the collections of various museums in Istanbul.
In pictures: A new Islamic Civilisation Museum in Istanbul / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
April 13, 2022

Nearly 800 pieces reflecting the development of Islamic art from the 7th to the 19th century are exhibited at the museum.

Apart from the holy relics – the footprint of the Prophet Muhammad and the Kaaba door curtain – there is a plethora of items of great historical value. Among them are Ottoman sultans' caftans, the childhood notebook of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, the coins of the Ottoman period, the rosaries of the dervishes, and the sultans' swords.

Many of these unique pieces have not been exhibited before.

