BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
JP Morgan sees 42% decline in profits due to inflation, Ukraine conflict
The nation's largest bank by assets earned a profit of $8.3 billion in its first quarter, down from a profit of $14.3 billion, in the same period a year earlier.
JP Morgan sees 42% decline in profits due to inflation, Ukraine conflict
The bank sees "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead". / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 13, 2022

JPMorgan Chase has reported that quarterly earnings tumbled as the banking giant set aside $902 million for bad loans, citing "downside risks" including the Ukraine conflict and surging inflation.

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan reported $8.3 billion in first-quarter profits on Wednesday, down 42 percent from the year-ago period.

Revenues dipped five percent to $30.7 billion. The results contrasted sharply with those from a year ago when profits were surging.

The bank's charge offs for the quarter came in at a relatively modest $582 in the first quarter, but JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned of factors that could lead that figure to rise.

"We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term – consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels," Dimon said.

However, he added that the bank saw "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the conflict in Ukraine."

READ MORE: JPMorgan suspends all campaign donations after US Capitol riot

RECOMMENDED

Falling investment banking profits

In terms of customer trends, Dimon cited an uptick in credit card spending on dining and travel.

Nevertheless, higher mortgage rates had dented home lending originations, while limited vehicle availability crimped car loan originations, Dimon said.

JPMorgan scored higher net interest income, reflecting a boost to lending fees because of higher interest rates.

Profits fell in investment banking on lower equity and debt underwriting fees.

Shares fell 1.2 percent to $129.97 in pre-market trading.

READ MORE: Big banks moved trillions despite knowing money was illegal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time