Iran has announced that it will waive visa fees for spectators of the 2022 World Cup finals, as it hopes to attract some of the football fans flocking to nearby Qatar.

"The cabinet agreed to make visas free for spectators of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar who wish to visit Iran," tweeted the spokesperson of the Iranian government, Ali Bahadori-Jahromi on Wednesday.

"This decision aims to encourage tourists to visit Iran during the World Cup and boost the tourism industry there," he added.

This comes after Qatari Transport Minister Jassim bin Saif al Sulaiti on Sunday and Monday visited Iran's Kish Island and signed six cooperation agreements, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Kish, a 92 square kilometre resort island with white sand beaches, is a 40-minute flight or six-hour boat ride from Doha.

"The Qataris are very interested in using Iran's infrastructure in the 2022 World Cup," Iran's Transport Minister Rostam Ghassemi said Tuesday.

READ MORE:Qatar brings first new World Cup stadium to life as FIFA mulls expansion