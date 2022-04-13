From bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to normalising relations with regional states and organising events like the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Türkiye appears to be on the diplomatic offensive. Given its string of activity in recent years, from the Caucasus to the Mediterranean, one facet of Ankara’s diplomacy efforts is worth examining: those in conflict and crisis settings.

To explain Turkish foreign policy in these areas, one needs to understand Türkiye’s three-pillar approach, which is grounded in hard power, refraining from zero-sum games, and the pursuit of realpolitik to facilitate diplomacy. This approach, combined with the conduct of Turkish diplomats, has allowed it to enter serious negotiations with its counterparts or even pressure others to come to the table.

Türkiye’s relationship with Russia is exemplary of Ankara’s strategy. In Syria, Libya, and Karabakh, it either engaged directly in conflict or supported its ally and brought Russia to the negotiation table and compelled Russia to sign agreements or make deals.

In Syria, after a week of military operations during Operation Spring Shield, Türkiye managed to reach an agreement with Russia. Before that, a two-month-long negotiation period and continuous meetings between Turkish and Russian diplomats had not yielded any results.

The coordination and cooperation between Turkish generals and diplomats enabled Türkiye to safeguard over three million Syrians in Idlib. In other words, in contrast to the rhetorical condemnations and threats of sanctions, it was action on the ground that resonated with Moscow. As seen now with the Ukraine conflict, the former two cannot deter the Kremlin’s aggression.

The Turkish way foresees a joint approach by all of the state apparatus — “We are on the field and at the table” is a common phrase used by Turkish officials. The Turkish government believes that it cannot protect its interests in conflict zones and crisis areas that directly affect Türkiye if it has to rely solely on soft power, economics, or others to do its bidding.

This approach helped facilitate the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul as well. For instance, Türkiye didn’t join the coordinated Western sanctions against Russia and signalled its sincerity to both Moscow and Kiev in mediating negotiations. For this, Türkiye used the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as an international diplomacy event and brought both nations' foreign ministers together, then followed this with the Istanbul Summit.