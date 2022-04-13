Türkiye has integrated a new radar system into its drones that will help detect floating mines in the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, the chief of the Turkish defence industry has said, days after the country detected and neutralised several naval mines in the area.

"Stray mine detection efforts were completed successfully by integrating SAR-Synthetic Aperture Radars into our Naval Forces' ANKA drone," Ismail Demir said in a tweet on Tuesday.

ANKA is Türkiye's domestically produced medium altitude long endurance drone developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI).

The new system "SAR-Synthetic Aperture Radars" will help Türkiye provide safe passage to ships that will pass through the Turkish straits.

SAR is a type of active data collection where a sensor produces its own energy and then records the amount of that energy reflected back after interacting with Earth, according to NASA.

