The top international official in Bosnia has suspended a Bosnian Serb property law that is seen as part of a separatist drive by the Bosnian Serbs.

Christian Schmidt, who heads the UN Office of High Representative in Bosnia, said on Tuesday that the law passed in February in the Bosnian Serb assembly was unconstitutional.

"I have issued an order suspending the application of the Republika Srpska law on immovable property," top envoy Christian Schmidt told reporters.

"Only the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina can dispose of state property, or regulate the ownership of state property," the German diplomat added.

Bosnian Serbs have refused to withdraw the law and top Serb politician Milorad Dodik said on Tuesday he does not accept Schmidt's decision.

The legislation seeks to transfer ownership of the public property to the Serb-run entity called Republika Srpska, rather than the Bosnian federal state.

Bosnia's government consists of two entities — one run by Bosnian Serbs and the other by Bosniaks and Croats — established in a US-brokered peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 ethnic war.

The two semi-autonomous regions are bound together by joint central institutions.

