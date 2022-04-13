Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Russia imposing sanctions on US and Canadian politicians

Russia has said that it has introduced sanctions against 398 members of the US Congress in retaliation against Washington's punitive measures over Ukraine and has said more sanctions will follow.

"Taking into account the sanctions the US is constantly introducing, further announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future," the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement, adding the sanctions included a ban on entry.

In a separate statement, the foreign ministry said that it had introduced sanctions against 87 members of the Senate of Canada and more measures will be announced soon due to Ottawa's "short-sighted" policies.

Ukraine says 1,567 people evacuated from cities

A total of 1,567 people have been evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors, fewer than the 2,671 who escaped on Tuesday, a senior official has said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, made the announcement in an online post.

Russia warns of striking Kiev if Ukraine continues attacks on Russian territory

The Russian military has threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kiev if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory.

"We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. "If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kiev."

It also confirmed that its troops had now full control of the port in the besieged city of Mariupol.

US announces additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden’s administration has announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total aid tally since Russian operation began to more than $2.4 billion.

The package will include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armoured personnel carriers, Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

UN chief says Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire 'doesn't seem possible'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that a "global ceasefire in Ukraine doesn't seem possible," indicating that the UN was still waiting for answers from Russia to concrete proposals for evacuating civilians and delivering aid.

"That was our appeal for humanitarian reasons but it doesn't seem possible," he said at a press conference.

Guterres also said that the war was affecting 1.7 million people worldwide.

Separatists control most of Ukraine's Luhansk region: leader

A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has said that up to 90 percent of territory of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic is now under rebel control.

Speaking to reporters in front of a power station near the town of Shchastia, which used to be under Kiev control, the leader of the separatist statelet, Leonid Pasechnik, said:

"Eighty to ninety percent of the LNR territory has now been liberated from Ukrainian nationalist groupings," as Russian troops worked to de-mine the power station.

Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says bombing of city has increased significantly

The mayor of Kharkiv has said Russian bombing of the Ukrainian city has increased significantly since Tuesday and reported there are casualties, including dead children.

"The enemy is bombing residential homes, residential areas. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties - the worst thing is that children are dying," Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian national television.

Zelenskyy and Biden discuss defensive aid and sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden have discussed additional defensive and financial aid for Kiev as well as sanctions and alleged Russian war crimes, the Ukrainian president has said.

"Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid. Agreed to enhance sanctions," Zelenskyy tweeted. Russia denies carrying out war crimes.

Le Pen warns against more weapons for Ukraine

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has warned against sending any more weapons to Ukraine, and called for a rapprochement between NATO and Russia once Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine winds down.

Asked about military aid to Ukraine, Le Pen said she would continue defence and intelligence support.

“(But) I’m more reserved about direct arms deliveries. Why? Because ... the line is thin between aid and becoming a co-belligerent,” the far-right leader said, citing concerns about an “escalation of this conflict that could bring a whole number of countries into a military commitment.”

Russia says Ukraine dragging out peace talks

Russia's foreign ministry has accused Kiev of dragging out peace talks with Moscow as it pursues its military campaign.

Speaking at her weekly briefing, spokesperson Maria Zakharova added that talks between the two sides were continuing in an online format.

Kremlin rejects idea of exchanging Ukraine's Putin ally

The Kremlin has rejected the idea of exchanging a controversial Kiev ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin for Ukrainians detained by Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Viktor Medvedchuk had "nothing to do with the special military operation. Ukrainian authorities had announced they had captured Medvedchuk.

"He is a foreign politician," Peskov told reporters. "Medvedchuk has never had any behind-the-scenes relations with Russia," Peskov said.

EU to help Ukrainian refugees convert cash

EU countries have decided to offer Ukrainian refugees easier access to their currencies, allowing them to exchange hundreds of euros' worth of their local hryvnia banknotes free of charge.

The European Council said member state ambassadors had endorsed its recommendation on the conversion of hryvnia banknotes, with the initiative expected to be formally adopted and put into force next Tuesday.

Kremlin says Biden's 'genocide' comments are wrong and unacceptable

The Kremlin has said it is "unacceptable" for US President Joe Biden to accuse Moscow's troops of committing genocide in Ukraine, where Russia has been conducting a military campaign for nearly two months.

"We categorically disagree and consider unacceptable any attempt to distort the situation in this way," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia views US, NATO weapon transports in Ukraine as legitimate targets - TASS

Russia will view US and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the TASS news agency in an interview.

"We are warning that US-NATO weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets," TASS quoted him as saying.

Russia violating humanitarian law in Ukraine: OSCE

A report by the world's largest security body has accused Russia of "clear patterns of international humanitarian law violations" in Ukraine.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) report said if Russia had respected its international obligations after attacking Ukraine on February 24, "the number of civilians killed or injured would have remained much lower".

The 110-page report presented at the OSCE's permanent council meeting pointed at damaged and destroyed houses, hospitals, schools, water stations and other infrastructure.

'Ukraine is a crime scene': ICC chief prosecutor

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has visited the town of Bucha – the scene of hundreds of civilian killings which Ukraine has blamed on Russian forces who occupied it for several weeks.

"Ukraine is a crime scene. We're here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed," Karim Khan told reporters

"We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth. That requires independent, impartial investigation," he said.

Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support

The presidents of four countries on Russia's doorstep have visited Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled country.

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – all NATO countries that worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls – were travelling by train to Kiev to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The European leaders visiting Ukraine planned to deliver “a strong message of political support and military assistance." Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

At least 191 children killed in Russian offensive in Ukraine: Prosecutors

At least 191 children have been killed and 349 injured since the beginning of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General has said.

Children in the Donetsk, Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr regions have been the most affected, it said in a statement.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 957 educational institutions have been damaged, with 88 destroyed, it said.

Russia to seek alternative to European energy market: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will be looking into alternative markets for its energy exports after Western capitals sanctioned Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

"We have all the resources and opportunities to quickly find alternative solutions," Putin said during a televised government meeting on the development of the Russian Arctic.

"As for Russian oil, gas and coal – we can increase their consumption on the domestic market... and also increase the supply of energy resources to other parts of the world, where they are really needed," Putin added.

Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol: Russia

Russia's defence ministry has said over a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month.