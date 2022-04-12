Countries around the world are working to diversify their supply chains and reduce their dependence on China, which is "probably good for everyone," World Bank President David Malpass has said.

Malpass said on Tuesday that cross-border trade would remain important to the global economy, and China — already the world's second largest economy and likely to become the largest — had a big role to play as both a consumer and producer of goods.

But, speaking at an event in Warsaw, he said China also needed to be part of a value system shared by other countries in the global trading system, and added, "I don't know that that will happen."

Asked about whether China was headed for a crisis due to severe Covid-19 lockdowns and debt problems in its property sector, Malpass said: "They're having setbacks, major setbacks in various areas, and the forecasts for growth have been brought down."

'World needs to interact with China'