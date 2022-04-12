Boeing Co has moved orders for 141 of its airplanes into accounting limbo due to the conflict in Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia, among other contractual issues, meaning it no longer expects the jets to be delivered.

Most of the planes stripped from Boeing's official tally were 737 models, with about two-thirds coming as "a result of geopolitical events," a Boeing spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The removal of the Russian jets from Boeing's backlog comes as the company also again reported no deliveries from its 787 Dreamliner for the first quarter.

On the positive side, the company added a net of 145 new jet orders during the quarter as more people travelled and global economies recovered from the worst of the pandemic.

Boeing now holds orders for 4,231 new planes, down from 4,375, according to an update for March orders and deliveries.

READ MORE: How deep will sanctions hurt the Russian aviation industry?