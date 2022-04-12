Indian military rescuers with helicopters have lifted to safety the last of almost 50 passengers who had been trapped mid-air since a fatal cable-car collision two days earlier.

The collision on the pilgrim cableway directly killed one person, and another fell to his death on Monday when trying to climb onto a rescue helicopter, a police officer in Jharkhand state's Deoghar district said on Tuesday.

Most of the almost 50 survivors in the dangling cars were rescued on Monday.

But three were not lifted to safety until Tuesday, said Subhash Chandra Jat, the police chief of Deoghar, where the incident occurred in remote hilly territory.