Every Ramadan, a book fair is held in Istanbul and Ankara, hosting hundreds of publishers and showcasing celebrated writers and scholars on a wide range of subjects, including Islamic literature, arts, and culture.

Organised for the 39th time by the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, the Book and Culture Fair opened in three different locations: two in Istanbul and one in Ankara. Between April 9 and 27, the event will be held in the courtyard of Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara and the courtyards of the Buyuk Camlica Mosque and Fatih Mosque in Istanbul.

The fair was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

With the participation of over 100 publishers in a closed area of approximately 2,500 square meters, the venue becomes a place for various cultural activities, as well as talks and autograph programmes.

This year, the fair has devoted a special area to foreign language publications and publishers for the first time, gaining international recognition.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the opening ceremony at the Buyuk Camlica Mosque Complex in Istanbul.

"I am pleased that our fairs, which have been suspended for two years due to the pandemic, have started again this year," Erdogan said.