WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli police after alleged knife attack
Tension has been running high since the beginning of this month amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli police after alleged knife attack
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 12, 2022

A Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli police after an alleged stabbing attack in southern Israel, according to police.

A police statement said an officer approached a Palestinian man who was acting in a “suspicious way” in the city of Ashkelon on Tuesday.  

During the check, the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer, who shot dead him, it added. The officer has been hospitalised with light wounds.

Israeli state-owned KAN channel said the Palestinian was in his forties and from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli police, however, didn't name him.

Ashkelon authorities said they deployed extra police on motorcycles to patrol schools and commercial areas.

There was no comment from Palestinian authorities.

READ MORE:Israel detains over 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

RECOMMENDED

Deadly attacks

Israeli troops and police have stepped up operations over the past three weeks in which shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks sent tensions soaring.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said on Tuesday that "clashes erupted" between young Palestinian men and Israeli soldiers "who fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at them."

Israeli forces had arrested four people from Jenin and the nearby village of al-Yamoun, it added.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the occupied West Bank and Israel.

READ MORE:Several Palestinians killed in West Bank; Israeli raid continues in Jenin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time