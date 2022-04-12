India marked the festival of Ram Navami — commemorating the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram — with gusto on April 10.

But more than the customary celebrations that normally define such pious occasions, the day will be best remembered for the many acts of criminality that swept every corner of the vast nation.

Across the Indian states this Sunday, marauding mobs of Hindu fanatics were out on the streets raising provocative slogans against minority communities, primarily Muslims, and vandalising mosques. In some places, they carried out physical assaults.

Lord Ram embodies love and remains synonymous with righteous rule. But there was little that was righteous about the manner his birthday was celebrated this time.

Amid reports of violence pouring in from various states — from Gujarat in the west to Bengal in the east — even Delhi, the nation’s capital, wasn’t spared.

At its sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru University, known to be a citadel of left-wing liberalism, right-wing activists reportedly attacked students to prevent them from having meat on such an “auspicious” day. Scores were injured and dozens were arrested following the fracas.

Minor details, such as Indians being overwhelmingly non-vegetarian, with surveys showing that some 70 percent of them regularly consume meat, mattered little to the assailants.

An outspoken section of high-caste Hindus has long been peddling the misplaced religious virtues of vegetarianism, and the Hindutva (Hindu supremacy) brigade that is bent on establishing the supremacy of Hindus is attempting to force the rest of India to adhere to it.

Coming in the wake of a spate of assaults directed at minorities — from lynching Muslim cattle traders to the orchestrated opposition against students who wore the Hijab, the Muslim headscarf — Sunday’s Ram Navami served the newest evidence that India is dangerously hurtling down the road of unabashed Hindutva.

But India is a diverse country where Hindus make up some 80 percent of the population. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains and others make up the rest of the country, where 22 official languages are spoken across regions rooted in different landscapes, customs and traditions.

Needless to say, the hegemonic vision of Hindutva does not sit well with an India that has always celebrated its unity in diversity. Many, therefore, are immensely concerned about its ultimate consequences.

Muslims, for that matter, already have reasons to be worried.

In state after state, they have been targeted, vilified and browbeaten; the latest being the Muslim traders of Karnataka state who have been barred from setting up shop in temple fairs.

Before that, their right to offer prayers at designated places was curtailed in places such as Gurgaon, near Delhi. There is now a campaign to ban mosque loudspeakers.

Suddenly, these 200 million Muslims can be excused for feeling less Indian. Report after report has indicated that as a community they have not been doing well.

For example, less than three percent of Indian executives in the top 500 companies are Muslim, and no more than 21 percent of Muslim workers have salaried jobs, compared to 33 percent of Hindus.