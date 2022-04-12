An explosion has ripped through a building in southern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding seven, a Lebanese security official has said.

Tuesday's blast in the town of Banaafoul, near the port city of Sidon, demolished the two-floor building that served as a municipality building and a scout centre for the Shia Amal movement.

According to the security official, the dead person was the son of the town’s mayor.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast, which also caused material damage to nearby buildings and cars.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to give official statements, said the explosion may have been caused by diesel fuel stored inside the building.

READ MORE:Lebanon's prisons: A microcosm of disease, sectarianism and near-anarchy